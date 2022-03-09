DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DHI Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. DHI Group reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover DHI Group.

Get DHI Group alerts:

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.21 million. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHX. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

Shares of NYSE DHX traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,496. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $284.02 million, a P/E ratio of -8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.36. DHI Group has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $6.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

DHI Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DHI Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 754,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of DHI Group by 17.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DHI Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of DHI Group by 20.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

About DHI Group (Get Rating)

DHI Group, Inc is a provider of artificial intelligence-powered software products, online tools, and talent acquisition services, delivering career marketplaces to candidates for technology-focused roles and employers hiring tech talent globally. DHI’s brands, namely Dice and ClearanceJobs, enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search, match, and connect with highly skilled technologists in specialized fields, particularly technology and those with active government security clearances.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DHI Group (DHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.