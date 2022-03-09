Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (FRA:PBB – Get Rating) dropped 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €7.91 ($8.59) and last traded at €8.23 ($8.95). Approximately 1,369,312 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €8.72 ($9.48).

PBB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($15.22) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($14.13) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €10.50 ($11.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Deutsche Pfandbriefbank alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €10.79.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.