Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €9.00 Price Target

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) has been given a €9.00 ($9.78) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 73.08% from the stock’s previous close.

SHA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €7.50 ($8.15) price target on Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.30 ($7.93) target price on Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Warburg Research set a €5.90 ($6.41) target price on Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €8.80 ($9.57) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($7.61) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €7.80 ($8.48).

Shares of SHA stock traded up €0.37 ($0.40) on Wednesday, reaching €5.20 ($5.65). The stock had a trading volume of 2,620,970 shares. Schaeffler has a 1 year low of €11.30 ($12.28) and a 1 year high of €16.74 ($18.20). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €6.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of €6.98.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

