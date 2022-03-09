Desjardins Weighs in on The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) – Stock analysts at Desjardins increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.95. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.15 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$117.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.50 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$103.27.

Shares of TSE:TD opened at C$96.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$174.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$102.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$93.52. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$80.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$109.08.

In related news, Senior Officer Ajai Bambawale sold 19,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.06, for a total value of C$1,833,517.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

