Desjardins Increases Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Price Target to C$113.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.52 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TD. lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.32.
Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $74.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $135.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $86.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.12.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,144,000 after purchasing an additional 147,996 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 628.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 28,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 137.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 672,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,487,000 after purchasing an additional 389,673 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% during the third quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 127,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,429,000 after buying an additional 7,223 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 279.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 18,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 13,950 shares during the period. 48.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.
