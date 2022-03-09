Desjardins Increases Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Price Target to C$113.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.52 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TD. lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.32.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $74.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $135.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $86.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,144,000 after purchasing an additional 147,996 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 628.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 28,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 137.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 672,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,487,000 after purchasing an additional 389,673 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% during the third quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 127,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,429,000 after buying an additional 7,223 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 279.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 18,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 13,950 shares during the period. 48.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

