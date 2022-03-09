DerivaDAO (DDX) Market Capitalization Tops $58.83 Million

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 8th. During the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be bought for $2.25 or 0.00005786 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DerivaDAO has a total market capitalization of $58.83 million and $831,513.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00043855 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,585.86 or 0.06636895 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,841.00 or 0.99689647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00043555 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00046434 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

