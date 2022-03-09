Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Upgraded to Outperform by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Evercore ISI currently has $60.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DELL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Dell Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.57 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Dell Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.93.

Shares of DELL opened at $50.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $61.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.49.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 62.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.72%.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $5,296,548.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,380,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239,000 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,023,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009,083 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,446,000. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 809.7% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,274,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,605,000 after buying an additional 2,024,171 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 459.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,314,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

