Decentralized Machine Learning Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. In the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market capitalization of $170,022.52 and approximately $2,953.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003614 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00033460 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00102307 BTC.

About Decentralized Machine Learning

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Machine Learning should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

