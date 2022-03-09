Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,816. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.38. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $28.70.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc bought 4,615 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $67,978.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 752,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after purchasing an additional 230,846 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $429,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 189,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 65,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

