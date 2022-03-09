David Raymond Stewart Buys 1,000 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Stock

Mar 9th, 2022

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) Director David Raymond Stewart purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $53.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.60 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.55 and a twelve month high of $83.79.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $136.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.62 million. AAON had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. BOKF NA bought a new stake in AAON in the third quarter worth about $32,481,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in AAON by 8.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in AAON by 262.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 16,275 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in AAON by 6.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in AAON by 88.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,601,000 after purchasing an additional 102,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

