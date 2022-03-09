Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 6th. Truist Financial analyst J. Bartlett forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.67 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PLAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

PLAY opened at $36.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.87. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $51.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $317.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.74 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 191.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $279,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan acquired 15,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.92 per share, with a total value of $523,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 150.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

