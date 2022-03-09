DAOstack (GEN) Hits Market Cap of $1.64 Million

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 9th. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0335 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DAOstack has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. DAOstack has a total market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $153,325.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,259.71 or 0.99842720 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00072501 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00021227 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001916 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00017931 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About DAOstack

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

