Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on DANOY. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Societe Generale raised shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Danone from €51.00 ($55.43) to €56.00 ($60.87) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of DANOY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.45. 1,342,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,494. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.95. Danone has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

