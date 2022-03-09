Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Societe Generale

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Danone in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Danone from €51.00 ($55.43) to €56.00 ($60.87) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of DANOY opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.95. Danone has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $15.38.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

