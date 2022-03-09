Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €76.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €76.00 ($82.61) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($81.52) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($63.04) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €54.00 ($58.70) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($58.70) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($76.09) price objective on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danone currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €60.13 ($65.35).

Shares of BN stock opened at €47.48 ($51.61) on Tuesday. Danone has a one year low of €61.87 ($67.25) and a one year high of €72.13 ($78.40). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €55.33 and its 200-day moving average price is €56.83.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

