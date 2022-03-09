Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 21.14% and a negative net margin of 35.93%.
CTSO stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.46. 2,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,852. The company has a market cap of $150.43 million, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.30. Cytosorbents has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.61.
In related news, CEO Phillip P. Chan acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Cytosorbents (Get Rating)
CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.
