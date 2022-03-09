Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 21.14% and a negative net margin of 35.93%.

CTSO stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.46. 2,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,852. The company has a market cap of $150.43 million, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.30. Cytosorbents has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.61.

In related news, CEO Phillip P. Chan acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,631,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after buying an additional 72,418 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 364.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 56,784 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the second quarter valued at about $394,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 43,115 shares in the last quarter. 44.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

