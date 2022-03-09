Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Sets New 52-Week High at $161.40

Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $161.40 and last traded at $161.10, with a volume of 1972 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $155.88.

CW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.94. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.44.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.98 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

In other news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total value of $145,358.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,446 shares of company stock worth $3,136,316 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

