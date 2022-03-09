Culbertson A N & Co Inc Trims Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 22,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 35,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 76.9% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 12,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 284,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period.

IWM stock traded up $5.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.32. 1,652,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,657,527. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $187.92 and a 12-month high of $244.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.22.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

