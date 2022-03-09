Culbertson A N & Co Inc Trims Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc lowered its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth about $5,244,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,671,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,457,000 after purchasing an additional 104,762 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,456,000 after acquiring an additional 15,225 shares in the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 15,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GIS traded up $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.95. 137,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,829,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $69.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GIS. StockNews.com cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.22.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

