Culbertson A N & Co Inc Sells 833 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 1.3% of Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,068,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,143 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,408,000 after acquiring an additional 993,139 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,232,851,000 after acquiring an additional 773,928 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,312,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,350,000 after acquiring an additional 703,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.84. 24,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,054,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.21 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96. The company has a market capitalization of $87.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.62.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.14.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.17, for a total transaction of $3,497,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,334 shares of company stock worth $17,352,534 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.