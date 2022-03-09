Culbertson A N & Co Inc Buys New Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,993,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 265.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 7.5% during the second quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,186,000 after purchasing an additional 390,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 8.5% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total transaction of $1,670,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.93.

Shares of TRV stock traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,131. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.44 and a 12-month high of $174.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.91 EPS. Analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

About Travelers Companies (Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

