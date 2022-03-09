Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 69.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 33,496 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 380,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after buying an additional 105,051 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,905,000 after buying an additional 228,085 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 932,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,427,000 after buying an additional 92,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIL opened at $35.32 on Wednesday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.88 and a 200-day moving average of $39.42.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $784.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.18 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 20.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GIL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

