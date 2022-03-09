Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 12,426 Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,426 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Braskem were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAK. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Braskem by 311.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Braskem by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Braskem in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Braskem in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Braskem by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Braskem stock opened at $17.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.41. Braskem S.A. has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $26.93. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.58, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.76.

BAK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Santander reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Braskem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Grupo Santander cut Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. HSBC upgraded Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

