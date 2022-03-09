Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 10,600 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 201.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 350.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVAX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Novavax from $265.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on Novavax in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.86.

In other Novavax news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total value of $704,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.13, for a total value of $293,583.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,133 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVAX opened at $72.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.87. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.82 and a 12-month high of $277.80.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($9.38). The firm had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.79 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 368.20% and a negative net margin of 152.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.70) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post 22.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

