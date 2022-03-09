Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 4,599 AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,599 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 22.4% during the third quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 697,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,104,000 after buying an additional 127,679 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 10.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 389,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,007,000 after buying an additional 37,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,043,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Gobi Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 100.0% during the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 295,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,632,000 after buying an additional 147,974 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 292,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,182,000 after buying an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on APPF shares. Stephens upgraded AppFolio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppFolio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $114.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,823.94 and a beta of 1.03. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.63 and a 52-week high of $150.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.27.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). AppFolio had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 8,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $1,000,109.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

