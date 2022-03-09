Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 1,691 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,305 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.6% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.75.

Shares of WMS stock opened at $109.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.38. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.66 and a 12 month high of $138.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 1.35.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.15). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The company had revenue of $715.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.49%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $93,937,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 20,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $2,533,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

