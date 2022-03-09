CTS (NYSE:CTS) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CTS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded CTS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. dropped their price target on CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Sidoti raised CTS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CTS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Get CTS alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CTS opened at $34.33 on Monday. CTS has a 1 year low of $28.72 and a 1 year high of $39.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 0.73.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. CTS had a positive return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $132.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CTS will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of CTS during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of CTS during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 1,132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CTS by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of CTS by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CTS (Get Rating)

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.