CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC decreased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 148.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 23,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $4,760,641.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total transaction of $1,007,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,238 shares of company stock worth $26,394,643. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $12.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $169.38. 250,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,705,487. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.02 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The firm has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.56, a PEG ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.38.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $323.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.50.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

