Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 8,580 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,580 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 48.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 30.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 140.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 18,976.2% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEAK opened at $32.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.44. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $483.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.88 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 129.03%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEAK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.56.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

