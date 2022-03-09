Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 800 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,096 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Seagate Technology by 493.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,945 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $15,097,000 after buying an additional 152,119 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 135,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,173,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,997,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,704 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,610 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $364,906.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 272,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $29,410,798.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,086,755 shares of company stock worth $225,122,796. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on STX shares. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $90.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.13. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $70.53 and a 1 year high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.13%.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

