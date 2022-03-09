Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth approximately $2,383,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 122,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 14.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth approximately $1,660,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $66.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.74 and a 200 day moving average of $74.41. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $60.39 and a 52 week high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AOS. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

In related news, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

