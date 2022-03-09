Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,152,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,403,000 after buying an additional 363,969 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,698,000 after buying an additional 519,603 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,938,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,579,000 after buying an additional 180,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 144,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 36,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on PBA. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$43.50 to C$44.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $36.59 on Wednesday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $27.63 and a 52-week high of $37.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.45 and a 200 day moving average of $31.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 126.11%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile (Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.