Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.10 Million Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodstock Corp acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 118,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 17,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $447,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 887,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,015,000 after acquiring an additional 40,095 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Loop Capital began coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.57.

Shares of AZPN opened at $143.09 on Wednesday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.29 and a 52-week high of $169.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.78 and its 200-day moving average is $144.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.09). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 38.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

