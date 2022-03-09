Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.03 Million Holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 291.7% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $90.08 on Wednesday. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $90.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 428.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 990.48%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a $90.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CyrusOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.88.

About CyrusOne (Get Rating)

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.