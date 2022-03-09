Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 1,480 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LITE. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1,196.4% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 21.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total transaction of $233,123.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $887,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,388,956 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lumentum stock opened at $90.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.76. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $108.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.83.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LITE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.81.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

