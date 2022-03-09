Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 38,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $46.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.63. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.64 and a 1-year high of $53.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.35.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 22.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.2682 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.07%.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Essential Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.