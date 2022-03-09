Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Short Interest Up 25.4% in February

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the January 31st total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 470,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $780.67 million, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.83.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $640.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 52.08%. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue was up 197.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $361,729.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $205,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 492.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 490.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CCRN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.57.

About Cross Country Healthcare (Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.