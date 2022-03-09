Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Receives $47.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

CRTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Criteo from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 10,763 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $441,390.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $5,473,225.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,271 shares of company stock worth $5,927,389 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Criteo during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 38.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Criteo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 17.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $27.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.98. Criteo has a twelve month low of $27.19 and a twelve month high of $46.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.34.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.36. Criteo had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Criteo will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

