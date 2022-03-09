Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cricut had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The firm had revenue of $387.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Cricut’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Cricut stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.59. Cricut has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $47.36.

Get Cricut alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 1,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.54 per share, for a total transaction of $45,950.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 946,121 shares of company stock worth $18,471,713.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRCT. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at about $417,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cricut by 668.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cricut by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cricut by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 324,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after purchasing an additional 128,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Cricut by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 38,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

CRCT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.86.

Cricut Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.