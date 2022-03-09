Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Raised to C$11.00 at Scotiabank

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CPG. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy to C$10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.19.

Shares of TSE CPG opened at C$9.69 on Tuesday. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of C$3.67 and a twelve month high of C$10.08. The firm has a market cap of C$5.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.89%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

