Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crescent Capital BDC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

CCAP opened at $17.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $534.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.65. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $16.58 and a 1 year high of $21.48.

In related news, Director Raymond Barrios purchased 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $50,111.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 103,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $1,864,294.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 403,500 shares of company stock worth $7,274,723. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 49,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 14.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 6.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.