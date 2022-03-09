Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €54.00 Price Target

Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €54.00 ($58.70) target price by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.73% from the stock’s previous close.

BN has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($76.09) price target on Danone in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €51.00 ($55.43) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.09) price target on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.22) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €76.00 ($82.61) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €59.38 ($64.54).

Shares of EPA:BN opened at €47.48 ($51.61) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €55.33 and a 200 day moving average of €56.83. Danone has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($67.25) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($78.40).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

