Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.20.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 10.40 to CHF 10.60 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE CS traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.27. The stock had a trading volume of 25,163,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,299,519. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Credit Suisse Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 181.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 13.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.