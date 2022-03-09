Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.20.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 10.40 to CHF 10.60 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.
Shares of NYSE CS traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.27. The stock had a trading volume of 25,163,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,299,519. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Credit Suisse Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80.
Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.
