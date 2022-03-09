Cowen Lowers Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Price Target to $18.00

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Cowen from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SGFY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

SGFY stock opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 136.92. Signify Health has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $31.91.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Signify Health had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $181.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.26 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Signify Health will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Signify Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

