Cowen Lowers Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Price Target to $18.00

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Cowen from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.52% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SGFY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.
SGFY stock opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 136.92. Signify Health has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $31.91.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Signify Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter.
About Signify Health (Get Rating)
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Signify Health (SGFY)
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.