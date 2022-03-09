Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS) Set to Release Earnings on Thursday

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Corvus Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of CRVS stock opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average of $3.22. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $9.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.22 million, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.97.
CRVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.55.
About Corvus Pharmaceuticals
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.
