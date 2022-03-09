Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS) Set to Release Earnings on Thursday

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Corvus Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CRVS stock opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average of $3.22. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $9.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.22 million, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CRVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRVS. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1,159,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 11,592 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $97,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 323.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 80,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 32,339 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.