Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Cohen Klingenstein LLC

Cohen Klingenstein LLC cut its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 20.7% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.54.

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.14 per share, with a total value of $2,557,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $1,210,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $50.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $54.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.29.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. Corteva’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

