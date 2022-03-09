Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

OFC stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.59. The stock had a trading volume of 844,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,888. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $30.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.45). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $185.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.76%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director C Taylor Pickett bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.97 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,182,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,197 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 238.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,008,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 710,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,568,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,389,000 after purchasing an additional 665,514 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,625,000 after purchasing an additional 367,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 915,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,124,000 after purchasing an additional 337,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

