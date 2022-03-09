Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Corero Network Security (LON:CNS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 24 ($0.31) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 113.33% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of CNS opened at GBX 11.25 ($0.15) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 11.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 10.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62. Corero Network Security has a 12 month low of GBX 8.75 ($0.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 15.35 ($0.20). The company has a market cap of £55.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.13.
Corero Network Security Company Profile
