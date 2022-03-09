Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Corero Network Security (LON:CNS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 24 ($0.31) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 113.33% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of CNS opened at GBX 11.25 ($0.15) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 11.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 10.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62. Corero Network Security has a 12 month low of GBX 8.75 ($0.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 15.35 ($0.20). The company has a market cap of £55.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.13.

Corero Network Security Company Profile

Corero Network Security plc provides distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection solutions worldwide. It offers Corero SmartWall family of products to remove DDoS attack traffic. The company also provides SmartWall Threat Defense System appliances for DDoS protection; SmartWall Threat Defense Director (TDD); SmartWall Central Management Server that offers various options for managing, configuring, and monitoring TDD detection appliances; SmartWall Service Portal that enables real-time DDoS mitigation to be delivered as-a-service; and SecureWatch Analytics, a web-based security analytics portal that delivers security dashboards.

