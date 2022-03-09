Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Bought by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) by 93.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 32,206 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 29.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 15,768 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 14.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 12,670 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 35.1% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 97,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 25,252 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Core Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 140.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 319,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after acquiring an additional 186,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLB. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.30.

Shares of NYSE CLB traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.59. 10,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.49 and a beta of 2.77. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $49.87.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $125.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

