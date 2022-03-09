Contrasting ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) & American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG)

ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Rating) and American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ICC and American Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICC $61.44 million 0.89 $4.29 million $1.39 12.01 American Financial Group $6.55 billion 1.77 $2.00 billion $23.28 5.86

American Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than ICC. American Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ICC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.8% of ICC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of American Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.6% of ICC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of American Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

ICC has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Financial Group has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ICC and American Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICC 6.98% 5.89% 2.24% American Financial Group 30.45% 17.62% 2.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ICC and American Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICC 0 0 0 0 N/A American Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

American Financial Group has a consensus price target of $145.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.36%. Given American Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Financial Group is more favorable than ICC.

Summary

American Financial Group beats ICC on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICC (Get Rating)

ICC Holdings, Inc. operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the food and beverage industry. It operates as an insurance carrier primarily underwriting commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, worker’s compensation, and umbrella liability coverage for the food and beverage. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Rock Island, IL.

About American Financial Group (Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc. is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr. in 1959 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

